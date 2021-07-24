15 YEARS AGO: Todd Mitchell, Matt Miller qualify for U.S. Amateur Golf Championship

5 years ago (2016): Brian Albus clipped Lake Nichoalds in a photo finish to claim the checkered flag and $500 top prize in the Eden-Piercy Memorial for the sportsman division at American Legion Speedway in Fairbury.

15 years ago (2006): Todd Mitchell and Matt Miller, both of Bloomington, advanced out of 36-hole qualifying for the U.S. Amateur Golf Championship at the University of Illinois Orange Golf Course. Mitchell shot 72-69—141 and Miller had 71-72—143.

25 years ago (1996): Ten-year-old Erik Phillips of Normal became a national champion by winning the triathlon in the USA Track and Field National Junior Olympics bantam division for nine and 10-year old boys at Houston, Texas.

50 years ago (1971): Classy Dave Meara, the 18-year-old who graduated from Bloomington High School, swept to his second straight senior boys diving championship to highlight Bloomington Country Club’s performance in the Central Illinois Country Club Association Conference meet at BCC Pool.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.