15 YEARS AGO: Todd Mitchell wins second straight B-N Match Play golf title

5 years ago (2016): Fred Stielow had his fourth career hole-in-one on the 125-yard, No. 13 hole at Crestwicke Country Club, using a 7-iron. Witnesses were Roger Heerdt, Scott Shroyer and Joe Luber.

15 years ago (2006): Todd Mitchell won the Bloomington-Normal Match Play golf title for the second year in a row by going 5-under par the final six holes to clinch a 6 and 4 victory over Ryan Miller in the scheduled 36-hole final at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course.

25 years ago (1996): Bloomington’s Dana Rasmus scored a 2 and 1 victory over Sandy Mulcahey of Danville Country Club in the first round of the Women’s State Amateur at Pontiac Elks Club Country Club. Illinois State senior Julie Orrison and Metamora’s Heather Hoffman also won the matches.

50 years ago (1971): Heyworth High School’s baseball team cracked three home runs, including a bases-full smash by Mike Maxwell, and defeated Farmer City, 10-4, in a Sangamon Valley Conference baseball game at Farmer City. Mike Orrick and Rich Hancock also homered for the Hornets.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

