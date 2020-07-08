You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
15 YEARS AGO: Tom Kearfott, Mike Cushing shoot 15-under in Two-Man qualifying
0 comments
From Pages Past

15 YEARS AGO: Tom Kearfott, Mike Cushing shoot 15-under in Two-Man qualifying

{{featured_button_text}}
From Pages Past

5 years ago (2015): Pete Rose, the all-time Major League Baseball leader in hits and games played, will appear at the Corn Crib and coach first base for the first two Belters’ at-bats and third base in the third and fourth innings of the first game of a scheduled doubleheader against Schaumburg.

15 years ago (2005): Tom Kearfott and Mike Cushing carded 15 birdies and three pars for a sizzling 15-under-par 57 to set a blistering pace in the second round of qualifying for the Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position Golf Tournament at Ironwood Golf Course.

25 years ago (1995): Bob Tolone and Zach Judd starred as the Bloomington-Normal American Legion baseball team won twice in the Louisville Slugger Tournament at Davenport, Iowa. Tolone pitched a four-hitter to beat Rock Island, 6-0, and Judd delivered four hits and three RBIs in a 6-5 win over Aledo.

50 years ago (1970): The Bloomington Bobcats scrambled back into first place in the Central Illinois Collegiate Baseball League as Frank Bjork blanked the Springfield Caps, 5-0, at Lanphier Park. Jim Cox, Rob Ellis and Ron Pruitt each had two hits for the Bobcats.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News