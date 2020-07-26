You are the owner of this article.
15 YEARS AGO: Trevor Tucci swims to national records in National Junior Disability Championship
15 YEARS AGO: Trevor Tucci swims to national records in National Junior Disability Championship

5 years ago (2015): An eighth inning grand slam by Cale Robinson erased a 7-5 deficit and launched a nine-run rally as the Lexington Snipes defeated the DuPage County Hounds, 14-8, in a Midwest Collegiate League

15 years ago (2005): Trevor Tucci of Bloomington set national records in the 10-under-division of the National Junior Disability Championship in Lake Forest. Swimming for the Redbird Swim Club, he set marks in the 100-meter individual medley, 25 freestyle, 50 backstroke, 25 breaststroke, 25 butterfly and 50 freestyle.

25 years ago (1995): Lincoln’s Tony Dallavalle won the age 11-12 pentathlon in the USA Track and Field National Junior Olympics in Buffalo, N.Y., scoring 2,593 points to top a field of 23. He returns to action today in the open high jump.

50 years ago (1970): Lincoln topped Eureka, 14-11, in the championship game of the 17th District American Legion Junior Baseball tournament. Mike Sprague, a Clinton senior, delivered four clean shots in six trips to the plate for Lincoln. The victory marked the fourth championship in the 15-year career of Lincoln Coach John West.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

