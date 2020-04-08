15 YEARS AGO: Tyler McNeely leads University High past Bloomington in baseball

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

5 years ago (2015): Illinois Wesleyan’s Laura Bonds was named the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Softball Hitter of the Week. A junior infielder from Decatur, Bonds won her second CCIW Hitter of the Week award after finishing with a .643 batting average for the week with a home run and five RBIs.

15 years ago (2005): University High scored in every inning and slugged 15 hits in a 12-4 baseball victory over Bloomington. Winning pitcher Tyler McNeely had four singles for the Pioneers.

25 years ago (1995): Pontiac track star Jim Burnside won the 300-meter intermediate hurdles for the fourth straight year at the Metamora Co-Ed Invitational despite having just three days of training because of mononucleosis and painful calcium deposits in his left ankle.

50 years ago (1970): Lefthander Jim Horn took up where he left off last fall by pitching Atlanta High School to an 8-2 victory over Central Catholic High School in a nonconference baseball game. Horn struck out 15 batters and handcuffed the Saints on three hits.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

