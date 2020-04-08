15 YEARS AGO: Tyler McNeely leads University High past Bloomington in baseball

5 years ago (2015): Illinois Wesleyan’s Laura Bonds was named the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Softball Hitter of the Week. A junior infielder from Decatur, Bonds won her second CCIW Hitter of the Week award after finishing with a .643 batting average for the week with a home run and five RBIs.
15 years ago (2005): University High scored in every inning and slugged 15 hits in a 12-4 baseball victory over Bloomington. Winning pitcher Tyler McNeely had four singles for the Pioneers.
25 years ago (1995): Pontiac track star Jim Burnside won the 300-meter intermediate hurdles for the fourth straight year at the Metamora Co-Ed Invitational despite having just three days of training because of mononucleosis and painful calcium deposits in his left ankle.
50 years ago (1970): Lefthander Jim Horn took up where he left off last fall by pitching Atlanta High School to an 8-2 victory over Central Catholic High School in a nonconference baseball game. Horn struck out 15 batters and handcuffed the Saints on three hits.
From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!