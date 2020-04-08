You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
15 YEARS AGO: Tyler McNeely leads University High past Bloomington in baseball
0 comments
top story
From Pages Past

15 YEARS AGO: Tyler McNeely leads University High past Bloomington in baseball

{{featured_button_text}}
From Pages Past

5 years ago (2015): Illinois Wesleyan’s Laura Bonds was named the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Softball Hitter of the Week. A junior infielder from Decatur, Bonds won her second CCIW Hitter of the Week award after finishing with a .643 batting average for the week with a home run and five RBIs.

15 years ago (2005): University High scored in every inning and slugged 15 hits in a 12-4 baseball victory over Bloomington. Winning pitcher Tyler McNeely had four singles for the Pioneers.

25 years ago (1995): Pontiac track star Jim Burnside won the 300-meter intermediate hurdles for the fourth straight year at the Metamora Co-Ed Invitational despite having just three days of training because of mononucleosis and painful calcium deposits in his left ankle.

50 years ago (1970): Lefthander Jim Horn took up where he left off last fall by pitching Atlanta High School to an 8-2 victory over Central Catholic High School in a nonconference baseball game. Horn struck out 15 batters and handcuffed the Saints on three hits.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News