You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
15 YEARS AGO: U High boys 800 relay, Bloomington's Emma Schmelzer star at Honor Roll Track Meet
0 comments
top story
From Pages Past

15 YEARS AGO: U High boys 800 relay, Bloomington's Emma Schmelzer star at Honor Roll Track Meet

{{featured_button_text}}
From Pages Past

5 years ago (2015): The Bloomington Flex upped their record to 4-2 on their exhibition tour of China with a second win in as many nights over She Dian Stars, 81-67. Justin Bocot and Bryant Austin led the Flex with 14 points each.

15 years ago (2005): University High’s Shane Guzman, Warren McCauley, Preston Smith and Kyle Leduc set a blazing 800-meter relay record in the 22nd annual Pantagraph Honor Roll Track and Field Meet. Bloomington’s Emma Schmelzer set a record in the discus with a throw of 152 feet, 8 inches.

25 years ago (1995): Traditionally strong in doubles, Bloomington’s sectional championship tennis team will be led by the tandem of Drue Anderson and Chris Jetton into the State Tournament at Arlington Heights. The Anderson-Jetton duo has a 30-6 record and is seeded eighth.

50 years ago (1970): Ron Gardner, senior baseball player from Pekin, received the Richard G. Browne Award at the Illinois State University Sports Banquet. The award goes to the athlete with the highest academic average over the past year.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News