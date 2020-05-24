15 YEARS AGO: U High boys 800 relay, Bloomington's Emma Schmelzer star at Honor Roll Track Meet

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

5 years ago (2015): The Bloomington Flex upped their record to 4-2 on their exhibition tour of China with a second win in as many nights over She Dian Stars, 81-67. Justin Bocot and Bryant Austin led the Flex with 14 points each.

15 years ago (2005): University High’s Shane Guzman, Warren McCauley, Preston Smith and Kyle Leduc set a blazing 800-meter relay record in the 22nd annual Pantagraph Honor Roll Track and Field Meet. Bloomington’s Emma Schmelzer set a record in the discus with a throw of 152 feet, 8 inches.

25 years ago (1995): Traditionally strong in doubles, Bloomington’s sectional championship tennis team will be led by the tandem of Drue Anderson and Chris Jetton into the State Tournament at Arlington Heights. The Anderson-Jetton duo has a 30-6 record and is seeded eighth.

50 years ago (1970): Ron Gardner, senior baseball player from Pekin, received the Richard G. Browne Award at the Illinois State University Sports Banquet. The award goes to the athlete with the highest academic average over the past year.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

