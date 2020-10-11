15 YEARS AGO: U High boys capture Class AA sectional title by 11 strokes behind Drew Miller

5 years ago (2015): Coming off a convincing win over College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin foe Millikin, Illinois Wesleyan moved up five spots and is ranked No. 20 in the latest D3football.com Top 25 poll. The Titans (5-0) join fellow CCIW members Wheaton (No. 7) and North Central (No. 17).

15 years ago (2005): University High’s boys fired a 294 total to win the Class AA Champaign Central Sectional by 11 strokes over Lockport at the University of Illinois Orange Course. Drew Miller paced U High with a 71 and finished second individually.

25 years ago (1995): Kaye Galyean scored two goals and assisted on the other to lead the Illinois Wesleyan women’s soccer team to a 3-2 victory over visiting St. Mary’s. Galyean assisted Erin Gallagher’s goal to snap a 2-2 tie with nine minutes left.

50 years ago (1970): Despite two touchdown runs and 75 yards rushing by Bruce Airheart, the Twin City Trojans fell to the Joliet Chargers, 50-13, in Midwest Professional League action. Quarterback Dan Saddler connect on six of 22 passes for 93 yards for the Trojans, who also received 56 yards rushing from new halfback William O’Neal.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

