15 YEARS AGO: U High boys win first Class AA state golf title while Pioneer girls victorious, too

5 years ago (2015): Normal Community improved to 9-0 in Big 12 Conference play with a 25-18, 22-25, 25-12 victory over Champaign Centennial at Champaign. Ginny Gerig led NCHS with seven aces and 17 digs.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

15 years ago (2005): University High won its first Class AA boys state golf title (after two Class A crowns) and captured the girls state title, too. U High’s leaders were Seth Doran, who tied for eighth among boys at 145, and Brittany Kilborn, who tied for 11th among girls at 155.

25 years ago (1995): The Bloomington-Normal Soccer Club Flame lost in the championship match of the Illinois Youth Soccer Association State Cup, falling 5-0 to the Chicago Magic in the 12-under age division at Rockford.

50 years ago (1970): Coach Dennie Bridges launched basketball practice at Illinois Wesleyan University with the task of deciding who will start at the two guard positions. Returning starters are Captain Sheldon Thompson, Stan Broers and John Gibson.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.