15 YEARS AGO: U High defending state champion golf teams open with victories

5 years ago (2016): Illinois Wesleyan improved to 3-0 in its four-game trip to Spain with an 86-73 exhibition win over Madrid Federacion Baloncesta. IWU had five players in double figures, led by Andy Stempel with 14 and Brady Rose with 13.

15 years ago (2006): University High’s state champion golf teams opened with victories. The U High girls, led by Kaitlyn Wampler and Chelsea Harris with 69, won the Bloomington Best Ball Tournament at Highland Park. William Cullen’s 69 led the U High boys to the Raider Classic title at The Den at Fox Creek.

25 years ago (1996): Bloomington’s Elston Mitchell won his fifth Central Illinois Senior Amateur Tour event with a 69 at Decatur’s Hickory Point Golf Course.

50 years ago (1971): Robin Cooper of the Bloomington Louis E. Davis Post Legion baseball team posted a team-leading average of .407, the best season mark since Jim Anderson batted at a .414 clip in 1964. Cooper also led the team in runs batted in with 32 and hit all of the team’s three home runs.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

