15 YEARS AGO: U High graduate Ashlee Pistorious helps Texas A&M to Big 12 soccer title

5 years ago (2015): Bloomington Flex owner and president Scott Henderson said the franchise will take the 2016 season off and reassess its future after the Midwest Professional Basketball Association announced the team would not play in the league in the upcoming season.

15 years ago (2005): University High graduate Ashlee Pistorius scored all four of Texas A&M’s goals as the Aggies clinched the Big 12 Conference soccer title by beating Baylor. Pistorius, a sophomore, leads the Big 12 in scoring.

25 years ago (1995): Normal West basketball standout Meredith Jackson verbally committed to enroll at Southern Illinois, where she can combine her love of hoops and politics. She is a fan of U.S. Senator Paul Simon, who will begin teaching political science at SIU in 1997.

50 years ago (1970): Directed by chief counselor Jim Crews, University High School remained undefeated with their seventh straight victory, downing previously-undefeated Decatur St. Teresa, 19-8. Crews ran for one score and threw a touchdown pass while completing 6 of 13 tosses for 151 yards.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

