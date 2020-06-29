15 YEARS AGO: U High graduate Ogonna Nnamani named nation's top female athlete

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

5 years ago (2015): Brittney Marshall has been named Illinois State’s coordinator of basketball operations for the women’s team, said Redbirds coach Barb Smith. Marshall has five years of combined basketball experience working with collegiate and professional teams, most recently at Bucknell.

15 years ago (2005): University High School graduate Ogonna Nnamani, a volleyball All-American at Stanford, received the Honda Broderick Cup as the nation’s collegiate woman athlete of the year.

25 years ago (1995): Bloomington’s Mariel Verban advanced to the round of 16 before being eliminated in the Western Junior Closed Championships tennis tournament. Verban, competing in the girls 16s division, won over Jamie Cheung of Brookfield, Wis. before falling to Kara Molony of Fort Mitchell, Ky.

50 years ago (1970): Willie Williams, an Illinois State University wrestling alumnus and former All-American, won the right to complete in the World Greco-Roman Wrestling Tournament, representing the United States in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Williams will compete in the 220-pound class.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

