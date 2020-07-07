15 YEARS AGO: U High's Drew Miller wins Junior Classic at Lick Creek Golf Course

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

5 years ago (2015): Alex Burge, who won the Chicago District Golf Association Amateur last month, shot rounds of 75-71 at Weibring Golf Club at Illinois State to qualify for the U.S. Amateur at Olympia Fields Country Club in suburban Chicago.

15 years ago (2005): University High senior Drew Miller of Bloomington shot a 78 for a 36-hole total of 144 and first place in the Trusted Choice Big I Junior Classic at Pekin’s Lick Creek Golf Course. Kyle Bragg of Bloomington was second at 75-149.

25 years ago (1995): Greg Morgan of LeRoy earned a national tournament berth by placing fifth in the boys division of the Independent Insurance Agents Junior Classic State Tournament at Pekin’s Lick Creek Golf Course. Morgan shot an 80 for a two-day 159 total.

50 years ago (1970): Jerry Cowley boomed a two-run home run, one of only two hits yielded by Bloomington Legion pitcher John Adams, giving the Eureka Legion a 2-0 victory over the Davis Post. Gary Abbott picked up the five-hit victory for Eureka.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

