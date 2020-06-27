You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
15 YEARS AGO: U High's Jerry Parsons inducted into national coaching hall of fame
0 comments
top story
From Pages Past

15 YEARS AGO: U High's Jerry Parsons inducted into national coaching hall of fame

{{featured_button_text}}
From Pages Past

5 years ago (2015): Jamie Haseman and Dave Gibson were the women’s and men’s overall winners, respectively, in the 1.2-mile division of the Sixth Annual Central Illinois Open Water Swim at Evergreen Lake. Haseman clocked 30 minutes, 26.4 seconds while Gibson sped to 30:43.8.

15 years ago (2005): University High assistant cross country coach Jerry Parsons is being inducted into the National High School Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame. He has worked with U High head coach Lester Hampton for 18 years, helping produce state cross country titles in 1993 and 1994.

25 years ago (1995): Fireballing pitcher Christa Williams hurled a no-hitter and struck out 16 batters during the USA’s 10-0, six-inning victory over previously unbeaten Chinese Taipei in the International Softball Federation Junior Girls Fastpitch World Championship at Normal’s Maxwell Park.

50 years ago (1970): Robin Cooper fashioned a three-hitter for Louis E. Davis Post’s 8-3 victory over Decatur, moving the Bloomington entry into the finals of the third annual Bloomington Invitational Tourney against Arlington Heights.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News