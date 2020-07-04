You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
15 YEARS AGO: Unearned run costs Lady Hearts in loss to China in Canada Cup
0 comments
top story
From Pages Past

15 YEARS AGO: Unearned run costs Lady Hearts in loss to China in Canada Cup

{{featured_button_text}}
From Pages Past

5 years ago (2015): Bryce Basting won the men’s Park 2 Park 5-Miler from Miller Park to The Corn Crib in a time of 26 minutes, 9.8 seconds. Carianna Gibb topped the women’s field in 32:18.5.

15 years ago (2005): Nicole Kurt pitched a complete-game six hitter, but an unearned run in the first inning doomed the Lady Hearts in a 1-0 loss to China in the Canada Cup women’s fastpitch softball tournament at South Surrey, British Columbia.

25 years ago (1995): Rob Zehr of Bloomington placed second in the men’s 17-18 age division individual time trial at the U.S. Cycling Federation Junior Nationals at Houston, Texas. Brian Miles of Normal was seventh in the 500-meter time trial in the boys 15-16 division.

50 years ago (1970): Danvers surprised previously unbeaten Pontiac by taking a Corn Valley Baseball League doubleheader, 2-1 and 5-2. Bill Dicken had a home run and a triple in the first game and drove home three runs in the second game with a pair of round-trippers.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News