15 YEARS AGO: Unearned run costs Lady Hearts in loss to China in Canada Cup

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

5 years ago (2015): Bryce Basting won the men’s Park 2 Park 5-Miler from Miller Park to The Corn Crib in a time of 26 minutes, 9.8 seconds. Carianna Gibb topped the women’s field in 32:18.5.

15 years ago (2005): Nicole Kurt pitched a complete-game six hitter, but an unearned run in the first inning doomed the Lady Hearts in a 1-0 loss to China in the Canada Cup women’s fastpitch softball tournament at South Surrey, British Columbia.

25 years ago (1995): Rob Zehr of Bloomington placed second in the men’s 17-18 age division individual time trial at the U.S. Cycling Federation Junior Nationals at Houston, Texas. Brian Miles of Normal was seventh in the 500-meter time trial in the boys 15-16 division.

50 years ago (1970): Danvers surprised previously unbeaten Pontiac by taking a Corn Valley Baseball League doubleheader, 2-1 and 5-2. Bill Dicken had a home run and a triple in the first game and drove home three runs in the second game with a pair of round-trippers.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.