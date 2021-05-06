15 YEARS AGO: University High downs Prairie Central for Corn Belt baseball title

5 years ago (2016): Illinois Wesleyan sophomore Ameila Glueck of Tremont set a conference and school record in the long jump on the opening day of the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Track and Field Meet at Rock Island. Glueck’s winning jump was 19 feet, 3½ inches.

15 years ago (2006): No. 8-seeded University High beat No. 3 Prairie Central, 8-1, for the Corn Belt Conference Baseball Tournament championship. Starter John Mersch and reliever Michael Rotsch limited Prairie Central to six hits and one unearned run.

25 years ago (1996): Kurt Olson had a two-out, two-run single in the first inning that scored Todd Mitchell and Andy Rader and led University High to a 7-2 baseball victory over St. Bede at Peru.

50 years ago (1971): John Patrick “Pat” Harkins, truly the king in Bloomington-Normal bowling circles and recently inducted into the Illinois Bowling Assn. Hall of Fame, has died at age 77. Mr. Harkins was formally inducted into the Illinois Bowling Assn. Hall of Fame on April 3.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

