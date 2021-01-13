15 YEARS AGO: University High's Cal Hubbard records 500th coaching victory

5 years ago (2016): Storming to an 18-point lead through one quarter, the Illinois Wesleyan women’s basketball team toppled Millikin, 77-54, in College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin action. Molly McGraw paced the Titans with 27 points and seven steals.
15 years ago (2006): University High School coach Cal Hubbard claimed his 500th coaching victory with a 44-35 triumph over Rantoul. The 34-year coaching veteran has won 500 of his 824 career games for a .607 winning percentage.
25 years ago (1996): After passing to Chris Simich for Illinois Wesleyan’s go-head basket. Brady Knight stripped the ball from Wheaton’s lightning-quick Wesley Pitts to close out IWU’s thrilling 68-67 victory before a steamy SRO crowd of 3,500 at Shirk Center.
50 years ago (1971): Illinois State received a sensational 40-point scoring performance from super sophomore Doug Collins and came within an eyelash of shattering Indiana State’s eight-game winning streak before falling, 89-88, preventing Illinois State from joining the Terre Haute school at the top of the conference standings.
From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.