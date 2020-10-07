15 YEARS AGO: Valshun Powe, Brent Holtz spark BHS past West in Big 12 football

5 years ago (2015): Freshman Allison Enchelmayer fired a 2-over-par 76 to claim medalist honors and lead Normal Community High School’s girls golf team to the title of the Champaign Centennial Class AA Regional. It was the first regional championship since 2001 for NCHS.

15 years ago (2005): Valshun Powe rushed for 217 yards and two long touchdowns and quarterback Brent Holtz passed for scores on three of his four completions as Bloomington thwarted Normal West, 33-12, in a Big 12 Conference football showdown.

25 years ago (1995): Mariel Verban, Bloomington’s sophomore sensation, routed two-time defending champion Kindal Shores of Champaign Centennial, 6-0, 6-0, to claim her first Big 12 Conference singles title as the Purple Raiders earned their third straight team tennis title.

50 years ago (1970): The Normal Mites Little League football team beat ISSCS, 13-6, and the lightweights won, 27-7, at Fairview Park. Mike Filliponi scored twice for the lightweights and Dave Reynolds and Grady Roberson scored for the heavyweights. Todd Replog and Pat McWard also scored for the lightweights.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

