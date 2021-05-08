15 YEARS AGO: Zach Bowling leads Heyworth boys to final Midstate Conference track title

5 years ago (2016): The final piece of Illinois State’s recruiting puzzle is secured as D.J. Clayton, a 6-foot-6 wing player from Palm Beach State (Fla.) College, announced he will sign a letter of intent with the Redbirds. Clayton averaged 13.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists in one season at Palm Beach State.
15 years ago (2006): Zach Bowling’s third straight 1,600-meter title helped Heyworth boys to a comfortable victory in the final Midstate Conference track meet. Megan Laughlin’s two victories plus a second-place finish boosted Flanagan to a second straight girls title.
25 years ago (1996): Illinois State tennis player Bryan Edmunds, a Bloomington High School graduate, was named to the Missouri Valley Conference all-academic team. Edmunds is a finance major with a 3.43 grade-point average.
50 years ago (1971): Eureka College sprinter Brent Etnyre registered two record-shattering performances as the Red Devils scored 35 points and place fifth in the Prairie College Conference Track Championship. Etnyre broke the 100-yard dash record with a time of 10 seconds flat and ran the 220-dash in 22.1 seconds.
From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.