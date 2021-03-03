15 YEARS AGO: Zach Freeman sparks Illinois Wesleyan in Division III Tournament win

5 years ago (2016): First baseman Aaron Dudley has agreed to a contract extension with the Normal CornBelters and will serve as the one “veteran” of 27 years of age or older permitted by Frontier League rules. Dudley ranked second in the league with a .346 batting average during the 2015 season.

15 years ago (2006): Junior center Zach Freeman delivered 29 points and 10 rebounds to lead Illinois Wesleyan over Carroll 81-68 in the first round of the NCAA Division III Tournament at Whitewater, Wis.

25 years ago (1996): Illinois State’s basketball team turned its attention to a potential National Invitational Tournament bid after absorbing a 69-52 loss to Tulsa in the semifinals of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament. The Redbirds have a 20-11 record and were second in the Valley standings.

50 years ago (1971): Illinois Wesleyan advanced to the national tournament of the NAIA for the second consecutive year after handing Eastern Illinois an 85-71 setback in the championship game of the District 20 playoffs. Senior center Sheldon Thompson led IWU with 18 points, followed closely by Stan Broers with 17.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

