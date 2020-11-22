15 YEARS AGO: Zach Freeman's 30 points carry Illinois Wesleyan to victory

5 years ago (2015): Normal Community High School product Luci Weis had 17 points and five assists as the Eureka College women’s basketball team dropped an 88-82 decision to Knox College. Eureka High School product Machaela Balducci chipped in 19 points for the Red Devils.

15 years ago (2005): Junior forward Zach Freeman scored 22 of his career-high 30 points in a dominating second-half performance to carry Illinois Wesleyan to an 87-68 basketball victory over Olivet Nazarene at Shirk Center.

25 years ago (1995): Bloomington center Jason Barrow scored a game-high 20 points as the Purple Raiders handed Normal Community a 51-35 defeat in the Intercity Tournament. Josh Beal and Will Harris led the Ironmen with seven points apiece.

50 years ago (1970): Jack Horenberger, coach of Bloomington’s Central Illinois Collegiate League baseball team since 1963, has been elected commissioner of the league. Horenberger replaces Roger Moore of Springfield, who resigned after serving since the league was formed.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

