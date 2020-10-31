25 YEARS AGO: Abby Lewis leads Normal West past BHS for Class AA Sectional volleyball victory

5 years ago (2015): Ashley Rosch, Aly Dawson and Jaeylyn Keene combined for 50 kills to lead Illinois State to a 25-15, 25-9, 20-25, 25-18 victory over Drake in a Missouri Valley Conference volleyball match in Des Moines, Iowa.

15 years ago (2005): For the fourth time in eight weeks, Illinois State setter Erin Lindsey was named the Missouri Valley Conference Freshman of the Week for her role in the Redbirds winning two of three volleyball matches last week.

25 years ago (1995): One of the largest volleyball crowds in the history of the Robert Frank Sports Complex saw Normal West, which had lost twice to Bloomington, upset the Purple Raiders 15-10, 15-5 in the BHS Class AA Sectional semifinals. Normal West was led by Abby Lewis with nine kills and six blocks.

50 years ago (1970): Illinois Wesleyan University’s Wally Kistenfeger used his talent-laden stable of receivers to complete 25 of 35 passes for 316 yards and five touchdowns as the Titans blitzed Elmhurst, 40-20.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

