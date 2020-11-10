25 YEARS AGO: Andi Hardwick leads Illinois State to volleyball win over Wichita State

5 years ago (2015): Tri-Valley High School pole vaulter Adam Coulon announced he will sign a national letter of intent to accept a partial scholarship from Indiana University. Coulon won the 2013 Class 1A state title as a freshman, sat out 2014 with an injury and finished second in the 2015 event.

15 years ago (2005): Washington all-stater Maggie Krick and Oak Park-River Forest standout Ashleen Bracey signed national letters of intent to attend Illinois State and play on the ISU women’s basketball team.

25 years ago (1995): Andi Hardwick had seven kills in game three to help Illinois State close out a 15-11, 15-9, 16-14 volleyball victory over Wichita State in a Missouri Valley Conference match.

50 years ago (1970): Former Olympic wrestler Steve Coombs will be on the program at University High School’s third annual wrestling clinic. The event is especially designed for the beginning coach and the veteran who wishes to improve his knowledge of takedowns.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

