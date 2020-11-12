25 YEARS AGO: Antonio Cooper's 17 points leads ISU to basketball exhibition victory

5 years ago (2015): Illinois Wesleyan head volleyball coach Kim Nelson-Brown was named the Midwest Region Coach of the Year, while sophomore Kyleigh Block was a first-team selection and Tyler Brown earned region Freshman of the Year honors from the American Volleyball Coaches Association.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

15 years ago (2005): Illinois Wesleyan senior Melinda Sprague became the school’s first female to qualify for the NCAA Division III national cross country meet. Sprague finished 10th at the Midwest Regional at Detweiller Park in Peoria, covering the 6K course in 21 minutes, 50.2 seconds.

25 years ago (1995): Illinois State’s basketball team opened with a 78-64 exhibition victory over Poznan Club of Poland. Senior sharpshooter Antonio Cooper came off the bench to lead three ISU players in double figures with 17 points.

50 years ago (1970): Stan Albeck, a boyish 39-year-old former Bradley University collegiate star and Chenoa standout, was named to succeed Joe Belmont as the head coach of the Houston Rockets. The Rockets were 3-10 under Belmont, who was fired by the Rockets’ board of directors.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.