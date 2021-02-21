25 YEARS AGO: Antonio Cooper's 3-point blitz carries Illinois State past Tulsa

5 years ago (2016): Illinois State basketball coach Dan Muller announced that freshman Roland Griffin is leaving the program, effective immediately, for undisclosed medical reasons. The 6-foot-7 forward appeared in 16 games with the Redbirds, making four starts.

15 years ago (2006): Senior guard Jake Kaeding drilled a 3-point shot from the top of the key in the closing seconds, allowing GCMS to escape with a 55-52 win over Fisher in the semifinals of the GCMS Class A Regional.

25 years ago (1996): Antonio Cooper made five baskets from 3-point range in the final 15 minutes, including three straight within 88 seconds, to lead Illinois State over Tulsa, 69-64. The Redbirds remained tied for the Missouri Valley Conference lead.

50 years ago (1971): Kenney Johnson bowled series of 660 scratch and 706 handicap to win both championships in the singles competition of the Bloomington Men’s City Bowling Tournament at the Corn Bowl Bowling Lanes in Farmer City.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

