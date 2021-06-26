25 YEARS AGO: Arnold Palmer comes to Bloomington to tour The Den at Fox Creek

5 years ago (2016): Kyle English and Todd Mitchell flexed their muscles and cruised to singles victories but it was newcomer Karson Taphorn clinching the winning point as Bloomington-Normal held off Decatur, 15.5-12.5, in the 10th annual Signature Cup competition at Weibring Golf Club at Illinois State.

15 years ago (2006): University High junior Eric Meier carded six birdies, six pars and six bogeys for an even-par 72 and the first-round lead in the American Junior Golf Association portion of the fifth annual Country Youth Classic 16-17 age division at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course.

25 years ago (1996): Golfing legend Arnold Palmer was in Bloomington to tour The Den at Fox Creek, his signature public course under construction on the city’s southwest side. Palmer believes the 18-hole layout could be ready a year from now and said he will return to play a round at that time.

50 years ago (1971): Rick Stephey drove in the tying and winning runs to give Lexington Legion a 2-1 victory in nine innings over Dwight Legion and a doubleheader sweep. Lexington took the opener, 4-2.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

