25 YEARS AGO: Ashley Blust pitches Intercity to victory in Pantagraph All-Star Softball Game

5 years ago (2015): Steve Scott of El Paso used a 6-iron to ace the No. 17 hole from 158 yards at the El Paso Country Club. The shot was witnessed by Bill Hendren, Rod Roof and Roger Walker.

15 years ago (2005): El Paso-Gridley pitcher Luke Barnhart combined with three others on a six-hitter and the Area received RBI hits from Olympia’s Jason Egli and Fieldcrest’s Brandon Sanders to claim a 3-2 victory in the 49th annual Pantagraph All-Star Baseball game. Barnhart was named the game’s MVP.

25 years ago (1995): Showing the kind of precision and power that brought her 57 career victories at University High, Ashley Blust pitched the Intercity to a classic 2-1 victory in the second annual Pantagraph High School All-Star Softball Game. Blust was named the game’s Most Valuable Player.

50 years ago (1970): Carroll Wood, who had just one losing season in 10 years as Bloomington High School baseball coach, has resigned at BHS to take a teaching position at Chiddix Junior High School in Normal. Wood also coached basketball at Bloomington from 1958-59 through the 1967-68 season.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

