25 YEARS AGO: BHS state champion Mariel Verban transfers to South Carolina tennis center

5 years ago (2016): Normal West High School graduate Cole Bumpus was voted the Illinois State football special teams captain by his teammates. Bumpus, a walk-on cornerback, is a starter on ISU’s kickoff and punt return units.

15 years ago (2006): American University athletic director Joni Comstock, a native of Lincoln, was hired by the NCAA to oversee its 85 national championships. She will begin at the NCAA on September 29.

25 years ago (1996): In a bold move to take her tennis to a higher level, defending state champion Mariel Verban is transferring from Bloomington High School to the Vandermeer Tennis Center in Hilton Head, S.C. “I just really want to play more tennis than I’ve been playing,” Verban said.

50 years ago (1971): The McLean County Senior Golf Assn. held its fourth classic at the Illinois State University golf course. The medalist was Ed Warloe with a 78. Division winners were John Chiddix, Joe Cogdal, Red Boner, Al Smith, Carl Beier, Scott Funkhouser and Jerry Kies.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

