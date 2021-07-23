 Skip to main content
From Pages Past

25 YEARS AGO: Bloomington Bobcats tie club record for wins in season

5 years ago (2016): Chris Carmain went the first seven innings, allowing seven hits and three runs while walking one and striking out seven to lead the Normal CornBelters to a 5-4 win over the Lake Erie Crushers for their third straight victory in Frontier League action.

15 years ago (2006): Amanda Studnicki of Normal downed Alyssa Reuter of Bloomington, 6-4, 6-4, to win the girls 12-under singles title, then teamed with Brittany Stafford of Mackinaw for the doubles title in the Twin City Junior Open tennis tournament.

25 years ago (1996): The Bloomington Bobcats tied their club record of 36 wins in season by downing Bob Ridings Ford of Springfield 10-7 in Collegiate Summer Baseball Association action. Jason Sands tied the Bobcats’ record of 53 hits in a season set by Dan Freed in 1984.

50 years ago (1971): Despite four hits by the Bloomington Bobcats’ Jim Cox, the United States Pan-American Games team clipped the Central Illinois College League All-Stars, 6-4, in 11 innings. Highly successful Arizona State University coach and Illinois Wesleyan product Bobby Winkles pilots the Pan-Am team.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

