25 YEARS AGO: Bloomington captures first Intercity Wrestling Tournament title

5 years ago (2015): Kellyn Maynard’s 36 points, 13 rebounds, five steals and three assists were not enough for PBL in a loss at Eureka. The Hornets received 22 points from Courtney Heffren, 15 from Tessa Leman, 13 from Emily Ausmus and 11 from Natalie Bardwell.

15 years ago (2005): Illinois State had three first-team picks on the Sports Network Division I-AA All-America football team. Offensive lineman Stafford Davis, wide receiver Laurent Robinson and defensive end Brent Hawkins represented the Redbirds.

25 years ago (1995): Bloomington won its first straight Intercity wrestling title with convincing victories over Normal Community (34-15), Normal West (45-15) and University High (49-9). E.J. Long replaced injured 119-pound starter Aaron Barlow and won three times for BHS.

50 years ago (1970): Undefeated McLean-Waynesville-Armington High School defeated Wapella High School, 70-56, in the Kickapoo Conference opener for both teams. Jeff Wilcox led the Colts with 18 points and 21 rebounds, while Alan Lord paced the Wapella attack with 20 points.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.