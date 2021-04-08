25 YEARS AGO: Bloomington, Central Catholic split softball doubleheader

5 years ago (2016): Mack Leonard fired a one-hitter while Elexis Swartzentruber supplied a two-run homer as Normal Community High School blanked O’Fallon, 3-0, in a nonconference softball game. Leonard (2-1) walked two and struck out seven in a complete-game effort.

15 years ago (2006): Normal Community freshman Bailey Franklin threw a complete-game one-hit shutout in the opener and junior Amber May tossed a five-inning perfect game in the nightcap for a 2-0 and 12-0 doubleheader sweep of Evanston.

25 years ago (1996): Bloomington and Central Catholic split a girls softball doubleheader. BHS won the opener 8-2 behind Debbie Dicken’s two-hit, 11-strikeout pitching. Central Catholic’s Emily Lander won a 5-3 decision in the nightcap.

50 years ago (1971): Normal Community High School’s baseball team scored 32 runs on 31 hits to take a nonconference doubleheader from McLean-Waynesville-Armington, 13-5 and 19-3, at Truman Keys Field. Mike Blake had an outstanding day at the plate, collecting hits in the doubleheader for Normal.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

