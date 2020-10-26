25 YEARS AGO: Bloomington claims second straight regional volleyball title

5 years ago (2015): Trinity Lutheran of Bloomington won the boys Lutheran Middle School cross country national championship for the second year in a row. Alex Hess led Trinity Lutheran with a second-place individual finish on the two-mile course at Concordia University in Mequon, Wis. Teammate Matt Ingalsbe finished sixth.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

15 years ago (2005): Illinois Wesleyan senior linebacker Damon Banks had a game-high 16 tackles and forced two fumbles to lead the Titans to a 23-14 win over then No. 23-ranked Wheaton. For his effort, Banks was named the CCIW Defensive Player of the Week.

25 years ago (1995): Bloomington captured its second straight Class AA regional volleyball championship by beating host Pontiac, 15-12, 15-11. Maggie Rippey had 13 kills and Shaunna Nagel had 25 assists for BHS.

50 years ago (1970): Pat Harkins of Bloomington is one of five Illinois men selected for inauguration into the Illinois Bowling Assn. Hall of Fame. Once a minor league baseball player and manager, Harkins became an outstanding bowler but is being recognized by the Hall of Fame selection board for his long service as a proprietor and sponsor.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.