25 YEARS AGO: Bloomington downs Stephen Decatur to earn share of Big 12 West football title
From Pages Past

From Pages Past

5 years ago (2015): University High School senior Hannah Boyd from Lexington announced she will continue her swimming career at Stanford, a perennial NCAA title contender. Boyd was the state 200-yard freestyle champion as a freshman in her only season with the U High swim team.

15 years ago (2005): Kristin Stauter and Cassie Kirk sparked a balanced attack with 14 assists apiece as the Bloomington High School volleyball team defeated Clinton, 25-19, 25-20.

25 years ago (1995): Bloomington walloped Stephen Decatur, 36-6, to finish in a three-way tie with Decatur MacArthur and Decatur Eisenhower for the Big 12 West title. BHS will represent the league in the state playoffs, thanks to the IHSA point differential tiebreaker.

50 years ago (1970): Bloomington High School coach Jim Bowers was complimentary of his team for overcoming a 22-12 fourth-period deficit for a 24-22 Intercity win over Central Catholic. “The kids never did quit,” Bowers said. “That was the delightful thing about the game.”

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

