25 YEARS AGO: Bloomington edges Normal Community by half-point in Boys Intercity Track Meet

5 years ago (2016): Nathan Lavendar, Jarrin Landrus and Kyler Edelman combined for a no-hitter as host El Paso-Gridley started a doubleheader sweep of Midland with a 3-0 victory. Lavender struck out six in four innings for the win while Edelman whiffed the side in the seventh for the save. EPG won the second game, 10-0.

15 years ago (2006): Illinois State third baseman Tricia Gaither blasted a two-strike, two-out grand slam home run to give the Redbirds a 4-2 softball victory over Wichita State and a weekend sweep of the Shockers.

25 years ago (1996): After scores were added and re-added, Bloomington was the winner with 127½ points and Normal Community was second with 127 points in the closest Intercity Boys Track Meet finish since 1950 when Normal Community defeated BHS by one-sixth of a point.

50 years ago (1971): Undefeated Stanford-Minier pounded out 10 hits, seven for extra bases, to blast Danvers High School, 18-8, in a nonconference baseball game. Stanford-Minier’s Larry Logsdon and Jim Johnson had home runs and teammate Jeff Kyle knocked in four runs with a triple and a double.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

