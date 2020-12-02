25 YEARS AGO: Bloomington girls coach Kay Robbins earns 100th career victory

5 years ago (2015): The Normal CornBelters has secured a top starter from last season by signing Chris Carmain. Last season, Carmain finished sixth in the Frontier League in ERA at 2.49. The righthander was 8-2 with 90 strikeouts, 13 walks and just 78 hits allowed in 104⅔ innings pitched.

15 years ago (2005): University High’s injury-riddled basketball team came away with a 46-32 victory over Olympia, thanks largely to the second-half play of reserves Matt Anderson and Sean O’Malley.

25 years ago (1995): The Bloomington girls basketball team rolled to its sixth victory without a loss and gave Coach Kay Robbins her 100th career win with a 49-35 triumph over Mattoon.

50 years ago (1970): Illinois Wesleyan’s men’s basketball team opened their season with an 88-66 drubbing of Illinois College at Fred Young Fieldhouse. “You’re always happy when the first game of the season is out of the way,” Denny Bridges, the young coach of the Titans, said after the victory.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

