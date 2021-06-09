25 YEARS AGO: Bloomington Hearts gain spot in ISC World Tournament

5 years ago (2016): Seniors Ally Wiegand of Tri-Valley High School, Shelby Fulk of El Paso-Gridley and Emilee Schwing of Fisher were first-team selections on the all-Heart of Illinois Conference softball squad for the third year in a row.

15 years ago (2006): Twin City’s Tristan Facer drove in three runs and had two hits to help the Stars open the Central Illinois Collegiate League baseball season with a 13-1 victory over the Quincy Gems.

25 years ago (1996): An eight-run outburst in the second inning gave the Bloomington Hearts an 8-1 victory over Dubuque (Iowa) Billy Buck’s and a berth in the International Softball Congress World Tournament by racking up a 3-0 record in the Illinois ISC State Tournament at O’Neil Park.

50 years ago (1971): Ray Nierstheimer, University High School’s quiet but steady third baseman, was the leading vote-getter among Intercity high school baseball players for the 15th Annual Pantagraph Area All-Star Game. Bloomington’s Mike Abfalder was second after leading the vote-getting last season.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

