25 YEARS AGO: Bloomington slips past Normal Community, 8-6, on late safety

5 years ago (2015): Veteran guard Cody White was among 11 players cut by the Houston Texans on the deadline to reduce rosters to 75 players. White, a former Normal West High School and Illinois State standout, missed all of last season with a torn Achilles’ tendon.
15 years ago (2005): Normal West used a strong defensive effort to hand Intercity volleyball rival Bloomington a 25-22, 28-26 setback in a tense match at the Robert Frank Sports Complex. Kelsey Detweiller collected 15 digs and nine service points to lead West.
25 years ago (1995): Bloomington edged Normal Community, 8-6, by scoring all of its points in the final 1:58, including a safety when a fourth-down snap on a punt sailed out of the NCHS end zone with 34 seconds left.
50 years ago (1970): Terry Harmon pinch-hit, two-out single drove in Ron Stone with the winning run in the 13th inning and lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a 3-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs. Harmon is a former player for the Bloomington Bobcats of the Central Illinois Collegiate League.
From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.
