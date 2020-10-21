25 YEARS AGO: Bloomington's Mariel Verban captures girls state tennis singles championship

5 years ago (2015): Illinois Wesleyan women’s soccer coach David Barrett secured his 200th career victory as his No. 8-ranked Titans handled Millikin, 4-1, at Neis Field in Bloomington. Goals came from Tess Bottorff, Amanda Kaiser, Alison Seger and Emily Snider as Wesleyan improved to 15-1 overall and 5-0 in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin.

15 years ago (2005): Valshun Powe amassed 345 yards to break a Bloomington single-game rushing record by 29 yards as BHS beat Decatur MacArthur, 28-7, to grab a share of the Big 12 Conference football title with Normal Community.

25 years ago (1995): Bloomington High School sophomore Mariel Verban won the girls state tennis championship by fighting her way past Eva Marcial of Belvidere, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the finals at River Trails Racquet Club in Arlington Heights.

50 years ago (1970): Dave Diehl, the Illinois Wesleyan University punter who yielded the conference lead to Ray Dahl of Augustana last week, has moved back to the top with a 39.4 average after a strong performance in the North Central game.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

