25 YEARS AGO: Bloomington's Rusty Wells plays in U.S. Senior Open with Gary Player

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

5 years ago (2015): Daren Friedman claimed the checkered flag in the late model feature at Fairbury American Legion Speedway. Rounding out the top five were Jay Morris, Kevin Weaver, Scott Bull and Derek Chandler. Bull was fast qualifier with a lap of 14.882 seconds.

15 years ago (2005): Nick Bova and Jordan Carpenter of Bloomington are tied for the men’s 18-22 lead with scores of 68 and Marisa Milligan of Normal leads in women’s’ 18-22 with a 2-under 70 in the Country Collegiate Classic Golf Tournament at ISU Golf Course.

25 years ago (1995): Bloomington golfer Rusty Wells, who had earned alternate status by placing second in regional qualifying, was chosen as the playing companion of legendary Gary Player and Japanese star Isao Aoki in the U.S. Senior Open golf tournament which starts today at Bethesda, Md.

50 years ago (1970): Judicious use of almost his entire squad by Coach Ralph Sackett enabled Bloomington’s Louis E. Davis Post to a 6-5, 12-inning win over Arlington Heights and the championship of the third annual American Legion Diamond Classic. The winning counter in the 12th came in on blows by Jim Crews and Don Wallace.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.