25 YEARS AGO: Bob Corso lifts Bloomington Hearts to win in ISC World Tournament

5 years ago (2015): Bloomington Country Club’s Billy Adkisson recorded the second hole in one of his career just four days after making his first. Adkisson aced the No. 8 hole from 149 yards with a 5-wood, playing in a group with Larry Bielfeldt, John Krupa and Scott Dixon.

15 years ago (2005): Illinois State shortstop Ryan Anetsberger was named Most Valuable Player of the National Baseball Congress national tournament after posting a .501 batting average to lead the Chicago-based Prairie Gravel to the title over runner-up Santa Barbara (Calif.) Foresters.

25 years ago (1995): Bob Corso’s RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning propelled the Bloomington Hearts major fastpitch softball team to a 3-2 win over Mahoney’s Bar of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, in the ISC World Tournament at Sioux City, Iowa.

50 years ago (1970): In the final night of racing at the Fairbury American Legion Speedway, Bobby Corrigan of Covington, Ind., won the super-modified feature and Bob Kelly of Wheaton took the stock division victory.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

