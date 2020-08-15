You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
25 YEARS AGO: Bob Corso lifts Bloomington Hearts to win in ISC World Tournament
0 comments
From Pages Past

25 YEARS AGO: Bob Corso lifts Bloomington Hearts to win in ISC World Tournament

{{featured_button_text}}
From Pages Past

5 years ago (2015): Bloomington Country Club’s Billy Adkisson recorded the second hole in one of his career just four days after making his first. Adkisson aced the No. 8 hole from 149 yards with a 5-wood, playing in a group with Larry Bielfeldt, John Krupa and Scott Dixon.

15 years ago (2005): Illinois State shortstop Ryan Anetsberger was named Most Valuable Player of the National Baseball Congress national tournament after posting a .501 batting average to lead the Chicago-based Prairie Gravel to the title over runner-up Santa Barbara (Calif.) Foresters.

25 years ago (1995): Bob Corso’s RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning propelled the Bloomington Hearts major fastpitch softball team to a 3-2 win over Mahoney’s Bar of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, in the ISC World Tournament at Sioux City, Iowa.

50 years ago (1970): In the final night of racing at the Fairbury American Legion Speedway, Bobby Corrigan of Covington, Ind., won the super-modified feature and Bob Kelly of Wheaton took the stock division victory.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News