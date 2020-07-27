25 YEARS AGO: Bob Ginger helps North to bronze medal in U.S. Olympic Festival softball

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

5 years ago (2015): Mike Johnson of the Bloomington-Normal Masters swim program won the 500-meter overall male title in the Indy Sharkfest Open Water Swim the Canal event. Johnson had a time of 7:41.7. He also was first in the 50-55 age group in the 1,500-meter swim.

15 years ago (2005): The Pontiac American Legion baseball team rallied in the ninth inning and scored the winning run on a dropped fly ball for a 6-5 victory over Paris in the 4th Division Tournament in Danville. Pontiac tied the game on Luke Krippel’s two-out, two-run double.

25 years ago (1995): Bob Ginger of Danvers was the winning pitcher for the North in the bronze medal game of the U.S. Olympic Festival men’s fastpitch softball tournament at Denver. He collected his second win in three games in an 8-6 victory over the East.

50 years ago (1970): Dave Darnall, the former Normal Community High School athlete who has coached successfully at Stanford, Gridley and Rosedale, has accepted a position on the Wheeling High School staff. Wheeling is one of the fastest growing cities in the Libertyville sector.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.