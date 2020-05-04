25 YEARS AGO: Bob Tolone pitches Normal Community baseball to 17th straight win

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

5 years ago (2015): Illinois Wesleyan’s Laura Bonds, a junior second baseman, was named the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Newcomer of the Year after leading the conference in batting. The transfer from Lincoln Land Community College batted .558 in 14 CCIW games.

15 years ago (2005): Jackie Gill earned her 10th victory of the season for Heyworth High School with a three-hit shutout of Ridgeview. Gill struck out nine batters and didn’t walk anyone in the Hornets’ 6-0 victory on their home field.

25 years ago (1995): The Normal Community baseball team rode the pitching of Bob Tolone to its 17th straight victory, a 3-1 win over Decatur Eisenhower. Tolone allowed six hits and struck out eight as the Ironmen moved to 17-1.

50 years ago (1970): Normal Community moved to 10-1 in the Corn Belt with a 7-0 victory over Central Catholic. Normal Community lefthander Mike Conlon pitched a two-hitter, giving up a bunt single to Tom Bardwell in the second inning and a single to Tony Elliott in the third.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

