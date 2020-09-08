25 YEARS AGO: Bradley Baker sparks Normal West to first football win in school history

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

5 years ago (2015): After leading the Illinois State volleyball team to the title in the Harvard Invitational, senior outside hitter Ashley Rosch was named the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week. Rosch set career highs in kills (26), points (31.5) and aces (5) in the Redbirds’ tournament win over Rutgers.

15 years ago (2005): Longtime golfer C.P. Harding, a 64-year-old Normal resident, aced the 12th hole at Prairie Vista Golf Course for his second hole-in-one in three days. He aced the fourth hole at ISU Golf Course two days earlier.

25 years ago (1995): Bradley Baker’s two-point conversion run following his own 1-yard touchdown plunge gave Normal West the school’s first-ever football victory, 28-27 over Rantoul.

50 years ago (1970): Helen Durham claimed “A” Flight honors in the Highland Park Ladies’ Nine-Hole Golf Assn. Kicker’s Tournament. Helen Roberts was best in “B” Flight, while Ruth Baumgart and Margo Shawgo tied in “C” Flight.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

