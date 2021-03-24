25 YEARS AGO: Brian Okrasinski helps Illinois State split DH with Evansville

5 years ago (2016): Jake Kolbe’s ascension to the top of the Illinois State depth chart at quarterback became official when the Redbirds held their first spring practice session at Hancock Stadium. Kolbe takes over for all-Missouri Valley quarterback Tre Roberson, who guided the Redbird offense to two straight FCS playoff appearances.

15 years ago (2006): Illinois State reliever Mike Hlavacek secured three outs with the go-ahead run on base and ISU added three runs in the bottom of the eighth for an 8-4 victory over Northern Iowa in a baseball game played in the upper 30s with occasional snow flurries.

25 years ago (1996): Illinois State senior Brian Okrasinski held Evansville to two runs over the first six innings before needing seventh-inning relief help as ISU grabbed a 6-4 victory while splitting a Missouri Valley Conference doubleheader.

50 years ago (1971): Sheldon Thompson and Stan Broers, who riddled the opposition with methods as contrasting as their physical appearance, were honored by their Illinois Wesleyan University basketball teammates as most valuable player and captain for 1971-72, respectively.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.