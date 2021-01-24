25 YEARS AGO: Bryan Crabtree leads No. 1-ranked Illinois Wesleyan to victory

5 years ago (2016): The Illinois State women’s basketball team jumped to a 5-0 lead in the game’s first minute, but cold shooting set in and ISU suffered a 57-41 Missouri Valley Conference loss to Loyola. Viria Livingston and Sue Crump posted a team-high eight rebounds.

15 years ago (2006): University of Iowa recruit Brian Farris helped Normal Community defend its Intercity Swim Meet title by edging Bloomington star Chase Fillingham in medley and backstroke showdowns between two of the greatest swimmers in area history.

25 years ago (1996): Illinois Wesleyan, ranked No. 1 nationally in Division III basketball, moved to 16-0 with an 82-67 victory over Illinois College. Bryan Crabtree helped the Titans build on a five-point halftime lead and finished with 17 points.

50 years ago (1971): Marben’s, led by Wayne McNulty’s 648 scratch series, moved into the lead in both handicap and actual pins totals in the Men’s City Bowling Tournament at Circle Lanes. Other members of the leading team are Orval Dahme, Al Pina, Jim Brown and Jerry Nafziger.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

