25 YEARS AGO: Bryan Crabtree sets Shirk Center record with 40 points in IWU win over Millikin

5 years ago (2016): Roanoke-Benson rode the 20 points of Ryan Fehr to a 46-29 semifinal win over Woodland in the Class 1A Roanoke-Benson Regional. Zach Meinhold chipped in 10 points for Roanoke-Benson. Woodland was led by Cory Johnson with nine points.

15 years ago (2006): The Flanagan girls basketball team upset Spring Valley Hall, 75-62, in the Class A state tournament quarterfinals. Falcon senior Kelsie Laughlin scored a season-high 26 points and her sister, Megan, added 14 points, six blocks, five assists and five rebounds.

25 years ago (1996): Bryan Crabtree exploded for a career-high and Shirk Center record 40 points as Illinois Wesleyan beat Millikin, 100-90, to close out the regular season with a 23-2 record and a 12-2 CCIW mark

50 years ago (1971): James Johnson, who owns a number of Illinois State University track records dating back to 1933, will be honorary referee at the Midwestern Conference Indoor meet hosted by ISU. Normal Community High School track coach Gene Masters will be the starter.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

