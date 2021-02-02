25 YEARS AGO: Bryan Mounce scores career-high 21 points to lead Normal West past NCHS

5 years ago (2016): Illinois Wesleyan junior and Delavan High School graduate Maddison Zimmer has been named the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Athlete of the Week for women’s indoor track and field. Zimmer ran a personal best in the 400-meter dash to win the event in the Titan Open.

15 years ago (2006): Normal Community’s senior girls closed their home basketball career in stellar fashion with a 64-48 win over Normal West. Emily Hanley led the way with a game-high 20 points on 10-of-11 field goal shooting.

25 years ago (1996): Bryan Mounce made six 3-point baskets in a torrid first-half shooting display, and Normal West put the defensive clamps on Normal Community for a 45-29 victory. Mounce finished with a career-high 21 points.

50 years ago (1971): Dave Hiser, the slender 6 foot 4 inch sophomore forward was left literally unguarded by Normal Community’s “unconventional” defense and responded with 20 points as Bloomington High School defeated the Ironmen, 60-47, and won the undisputed Intercity basketball championship.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

