25 YEARS AGO: Bunts help Intercity sneak past Area in All-Star Baseball Game

5 years ago (2016): Western Illinois sophomore outfielder Roman Visintine, a former Bloomington High School standout, represented the Leathernecks on The Summit League Academic All-League team. Visintine was among 10 student-athletes selected from across the league.

15 years ago (2006): Former Illinois State golfer Mike Cushing recorded a 1-up victory over ISU recruit Drew Miller in a Bloomington-Normal Match Play Tournament quarterfinal match at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course.

25 years ago (1996): Three home runs, including a record-setting two from Normal Community’s Jason Beckman, staked the Intercity to a 12-2 lead but it was bunt singles by Bloomington’s Jason Sprague and U High’s Eric Schlipf that broke a 12-12 tie and beat the Area 16-12 in the Pantagraph All-Star Baseball Game.

50 years ago (1971): Nancy Shay clouted a two-run triple as the Bloomington Bearcats women’s softball team exploded for five runs in the seventh inning to drop Decatur, 9-4. The Bearcats moved to 13-2 on the season.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

