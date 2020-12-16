25 YEARS AGO: Central Catholic coach JoAnn Bowers registers 300th career victory

5 years ago (2015): Illinois State senior running back Marshaun Coprich picked up another accolade by getting named to the Associated Press FCS All-America first team. Coprich ranked second in the nation with 1,967 yards and scored 23 touchdowns.

15 years ago (2005): Eureka guard Brett Stewart scored all of his game-high 16 points in the second half to lead the Hornets to a 47-36 Corn Belt Conference basketball victory over University High.

25 years ago (1995): Central Catholic girls basketball coach JoAnn Bowers claimed her 300th career victory with a 63-45 triumph over Tri-Valley in front of an appreciative home crowd at the Saints’ gym.

50 years ago (1970): Dwight High School, with Dave Christenson pumping in 30 points, eased past Morris, 78-65, and into the consolation final of the Morris Holiday Basketball Tournament. Dwight jumped off to a 21-9 first quarter lead and was in command all the way.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

