25 YEARS AGO: Central Catholic downs Mount Pulaski in Holiday Classic semifinal game

5 years ago (2015): Jake Baughman sank two free throws with 2.0 seconds left to give Central Catholic a 63-58 quarterfinal victory over St. Joseph-Ogden in the State Farm Holiday Classic’s small school boys bracket. John Rave led the Saints’ scoring effort with 19 points.

15 years ago (2005): Senior guard Brock Burrell sank eight of Delavan High School’s tournament record 13 3-pointers as the Panthers defeated Springfield Ursuline, 66-58, at the Williamsville Holiday Tournament.

25 years ago (1995): Central Catholic roared to its ninth straight victory, 63-43, over Mount Pulaski in a Class A bracket semifinal of the Bloomington-Normal Holiday Classic. Central’s offense was set up by eight assists each from Tony Uhren and Jake Steinkoenig.

50 years ago (1970): Bloomington High School center Dave Giles poured through 36 points to lead the Purple Raiders to a 59-48 victory over Litchfield High School in a second-round championship bracket of the Edwardsville Holiday Basketball Tournament. BHS moves into the semifinals against Gillispie.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

