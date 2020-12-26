25 YEARS AGO: Chad Hammond leads Prairie Central past Lexington in Hawk Classic

5 years ago (2015): A 13-0 run in the third quarter helped the Ridgeview High School basketball team gain enough separation from Blue Ridge to win, 69-54, on the opening day of the Monticello Holiday Tournament. Tyler McCormick led the Mustangs with 24 points and four assists.

15 years ago (2005): Colin Knapp of Eureka stepped to the free throw line with no time on the clock in overtime and drained his first charity toss to give the Hornets a 61-60 victory over Peoria Heights in the opening round of the Hawk Classic at Fairbury.

25 years ago (1995): Chad Hammond scored 26 points, including 11 in the second quarter, as Prairie Central gained an intense 66-55 win over Lexington in the opening round of the 10th annual Hawk Classic at Fairbury.

50 years ago (1970): High-scoring Jerry Kurtenbach poured through 28 points to lead Chatsworth past Flanagan, 84-51, in first-round action in the Chatsworth High School Holiday Basketball Tournament. Chatsworth also controlled the boards with Kurtenbach taking 20 rebounds for the victors.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

